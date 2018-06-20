Entertainment
Liberal Actor Blasts U.S.: We Are ‘Among the Worst Abusers of Human Rights’
Actor Ron Perlman suffered a meltdown on Twitter, Monday, attacking the United States, smearing a Marine and launching into a profanity-laced tirade. The star of shows such as Sons of Anarchy and films like Pacific Rim freaked at the news that America would be withdrawing from the United Nations Human Rights Council:
Syria, North Korea, Iran… the United States? The actor didn't explain his "logic."
NewsBusters