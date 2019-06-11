Liberal Activists Prepare Secret List of Judges for Potential Dem President

Liberal activists are beginning to identify progressive judges to fill the courts should a Democrat win the presidency in 2020.

An initiative called Building the Bench is preparing a list of replacements to fill potential judicial vacancies in seats currently held by judges appointed by Democratic presidents, the New York Times reports. The initiative is supported by the liberal advocacy group Alliance for Justice and other progressive organizations.

“It is essential to be ready on Day 1 of a new administration with names to fill every vacancy,” said Nan Aron, the president of the Alliance for Justice. “This is to start identifying people so the new president won’t waste a minute in addressing this need.”

The liberal activists do not intend to publicize their recommendations.