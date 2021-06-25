Lib Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Defends Membership in Exclusive All-White Beach Club

As the nation prepared to celebrate Juneteenth and the end of slavery in America, at least one Democrat was pushing back against his party’s woke obsession with racial equity.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) is defending his membership in an exclusive all-white beach club in the elite coastal enclave of Newport. Last week, a reporter for GoLocalProv.com followed up with Whitehouse, who told the local news outlet in 2017 he intended to “privately” urge the elite Bailey’s Beach Club to do something about its all-white membership.

“Are there any minority members of the club now?” the reporter asked.

A defiant Whitehouse revealed that his alleged efforts to promote racial equity were not successful. “I think the people who are running the place are still working on that, and I’m sorry it hasn’t happened yet,” he said.

Asked about his membership in the all-white club, and whether such racially exclusive institutions should even exist in 2021, Whitehouse explained that white supremacy was “a long tradition in Rhode Island” before being escorted away by a staffer. – READ MORE

