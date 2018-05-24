Lib Columnist Comes Unglued When Forced To Admit Trump Has Destroyed Obama Legacy

The left is finally realizing that after just 17 months of Donald Trump’s presidency, Barack Obama’s legacy has effectively been erased.

“I don’t want to say or face this,” admitted New York Magazine columnist Andrew Sullivan. “I still want to believe my colleague, Jonathan Chait, whose thesis is that the changes Obama made in his difficult but tenacious eight years in office are too great to reverse.”

But, as Sullivan outlined in his article, Trump has unraveled most of Obama’s legacy.

To start with, Trump’s policies have led to a booming U.S. economy. The Hill credited the policies for lighter regulation and the passage of the tax bill for the “pro-growth” environment.

While Obama used his time in office to move the economy away from carbon, most of his regulation policies have been thrown out. The liberal columnist added that without the Paris Agreement, “the window for keeping the planet from ecological catastrophe” has all but closed.

This oppression ranges from nonwhites fighting whites to women fighting masculinity; “There is no arc of history here, just an eternal grinding of the racist and sexist wheel.”

“If Trump has destroyed Obama’s substantive legacy at home and abroad, the left has gutted Obama’s post-racial cultural vision,” Sullivan said.

While people on the left are mourning the loss of Obama’s legacy, it is easy to see how quickly Trump has worked to fulfill his campaign promises and destroy the policies that so many Americans have had to deal with for far too long. – READ MORE

