Lib Cat Fight: Dem. Gov’s Supporter Calls Dem Challenger ‘Unqualified Lesbian’

Most New Yorkers know Cynthia Nixon as the red-head from “Sex and the City,” but she’s hoping that they will soon know her as their governor.

The actress, who rose to fame on the hit HBO show, announced her candidacy for governor of New York with a video which she shared on Twitter on Monday.

According to USA Today, Nixon is running on a populist progressive leftist platform that chastises Cuomo as not being a “real Democrat.” It also criticizes the inept manner in which he has managed the New York City subway system — and likens the state capitol of Albany to a “cesspool” on par with Washington’s “swamp,” likely due to Cuomo’s failure to oust Republicans from power in the state government.

But according to the New York Post, the celebrity actress and aspiring politician received some rather odd criticism of her own from an outspoken supporter of Gov. Cuomo. Former NYC City Council Speaker, failed mayoral candidate and open lesbian Christine Quinn bashed Nixon as being an “unqualified lesbian” who has no business running for governor.

“I’m surprised by this race. It’s a flight of fancy on her part,” Quinn said of Nixon’s run. “Cynthia Nixon was opposed to having a qualified lesbian become mayor of New York City. Now she wants an unqualified lesbian to be the governor of New York. You have to be qualified and have experience. She isn’t qualified to be the governor.” – READ MORE

