LGBT Mob Protests Pediatrician For Saying Transgendering Kids Is Child Abuse

A licensed pediatrician had the temerity to say that pumping little children with hormones and enabling their warped fantasies of becoming another gender at odds with their biological sex is akin to child abuse. Now, the LGBT activists have their long-knives out for her.

According to LifeSiteNews, transgender activists “gathered outside a Rhode Island Catholic Church last week to protest a lecture delivered by pediatrician Michelle Cretella, who views affirming transgenderism in kids as a form of child abuse.”

Dr. Michelle Cretella, MD, FCP, president of the American College of Pediatricians, has made it her mission to highlight the harmful effects of gender transitioning on children. At the time of her comments, Rhode Island had recently enacted a law stripping parents of their right to object to providing treatment for “gender transition” to children who showed signs of “gender dysphoria.” The law also prohibited medical professionals from refusing to provide or refer for “gender transition” services.

The Rhode Island Catholic explained the law: Last year, the State of Rhode Island made it illegal for a licensed medical professional to counsel a child away from the desire to change his/her gender identity, yet it remains legal to inject that same child with hormone blockers and cross-sex hormones. Currently, Rhode Island public schools are deciding how to implement statewide transgender policies that would open up bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams to anyone who claims to be the opposite gender from their biological sex. – READ MORE

