Lewandowski: I warned everybody that Cohen was going to become a problem

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski on Sunday took aim at President Trump‘s former longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, for pleading guilty to federal charges and implicating the president in a crime.

He went on to slam the president’s former “fixer,” saying that he had denied Cohen a role in Trump’s campaign.

“There have been reports that you privately tried to get the president to back away from [Cohen],” Fox News host Martha MacCallum, who was standing in for Chris Wallace, said.

“You were warning [Trump] that [Cohen] was a loose cannon. But the president said at that time, at one point in time, that he was a good lawyer and he trusted him for a long time, now he’s calling him a flipper. So why did the president trust Michael Cohen as long as he did?” she asked.

“Michael was very good at certain things and one of the things he was very good at, and we have now seen it, is intimidating people,” Lewandowski responded.

“I didn’t like to work with Michael, I didn’t like to interact with Michael, and that’s why he had no role in the campaign, even when he wanted one,” he continued. “I was very clear when I was in charge of the campaign, Michael was not somebody who we wanted at the campaign. He would go out and make statements that we had to walk back afterwards because he would say things which were factually untrue. I warned everybody at the organization that Michael was going to become a problem.” – READ MORE

Pollster and former Hillary Clinton adviser Mark Penn believes the Michael Cohen plea deal is an attempt to set up President Trump.

On “Fox & Friends” on Friday, Penn said there is a clear double standard in how Trump and his associates have been investigated compared to Clinton over her private email server and handling of classified information.

“The investigations related to the email were handled with kid gloves, and the investigations related to Trump … with all-out prosecutorial force of government and deep state might,” Penn said.