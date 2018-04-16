Lewandowski: Comey and McCabe ‘Two Liars Lying About Each Other’ (VIDEO)

True Pundit

Lewandowski said he believes the fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is guilty of perjury in relation to investigations into President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

“Felon McCabe, who’s now been accused of by the [Inspector General] of lying three times under oath… is also saying that [former FBI Director] Jim Comey has been untruthful,” Lewandowski said.

“So, now you’ve got two liars lying about each other but they work together every single day,” Lewandowski said. – READ MORE

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski ripped the former top two officials at the FBI, accusing one of being an outright felon.

