Lewandowski: Comey and McCabe ‘Two Liars Lying About Each Other’ (VIDEO)

Lewandowski said he believes the fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is guilty of perjury in relation to investigations into President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

“Felon McCabe, who’s now been accused of by the [Inspector General] of lying three times under oath… is also saying that [former FBI Director] Jim Comey has been untruthful,” Lewandowski said.

“So, now you’ve got two liars lying about each other but they work together every single day,” Lewandowski said. – READ MORE

