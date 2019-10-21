‘Let’s see who emerges’: Hillary leaves door open to 2020 run, sidesteps praising candidates (VIDEO)

Clinton and daughter Chelsea were at Portland’s Revolution Hall on Saturday to promote their new book about “gutsy women” when the moderator, local author Cheryl Strayed, brought up 2020, KGW8 reports.

“All that matters is that we win,” Clinton told Strayed. “I hate to be so, you know, simplistic about it. We have to nominate (cough) … the best …

“You!” someone shouted from the audience, drawing a big smile and laugh from Clinton.

“Oh, my. Well, thank you,” Clinton said. “I just feel so strongly that, look, I just want to say a little bit more about this, because what’s going on now with the impeachment inquiry is not a choice it was an obligation under the Constitution.”

The former secretary of state suggested Democrats “see who emerges” from the primary, but made it clear “we have to vet them … because believe me they make up stuff about you.” – READ MORE