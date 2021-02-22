Let’s Review 50 Years Of Dire Climate Forecasts And What Actually Happened

Here are 21 headlines from various news sources regarding dire climate predictions over the last 50 years. Many of the predictions are outrageously funny.
Climate Forecast Headline Predictions
- 1967 Salt Lake Tribune: Dire Famine Forecast by 1975, Already Too Late
- 1969 NYT: “Unless we are extremely lucky, everyone will disappear in a cloud of blue steam in 20 years. The situation will get worse unless we change our behavior.“
- 1970 Boston Globe: Scientist Predicts New Ice Age by 21st Century said James P. Lodge, a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research.
- 1971 Washington Post: Disastrous New Ice Age Coming says S.I. Rasool at NASA.
- 1972 Brown University Letter to President Nixon: Warning on Global Cooling
- 1974 The Guardian: Space Satellites Show Ice Age Coming Fast
- 1974 Time Magazine: Another Ice Age “Telling signs everywhere. Since the 1940s mean global temperatures have dropped 2.7 degrees F.”
- 1974 “Ozone Depletion a Great Peril to Life” University of Michigan Scientist
- 1976 NYT The Cooling: University of Wisconsin climatologist Stephen Schneider laments about the “deaf ear his warnings received.”
- 1988 Agence France Press: Maldives will be Completely Under Water in 30 Years.
- 1989 Associated Press: UN Official Says Rising Seas to ‘Obliterate Nations’ by 2000.
- 1989 Salon: New York City’s West Side Highway underwater by 2019 said Jim Hansen the scientist who lectured Congress in 1988 about the greenhouse effect.
- 2000 The Independent: “Snowfalls are a thing of the past. Our children will not know what snow is,” says senior climate researcher.
- 2004 The Guardian: The Pentagon Tells Bush Climate Change Will Destroy Us. “Britain will be Siberian in less than 20 years,” the Pentagon told Bush.
- 2008 Associate Press: NASA Scientist says “We’re Toast. In 5-10 years the Arctic will be Ice Free”
- 2008 Al Gore: Al Gore warns of ice-free Arctic by 2013.
- 2009 The Independent: Prince Charles says Just 96 Months to Save the World. “The price of capitalism is too high.”
- 2009 The Independent: Gordon Brown says “We have fewer than 50 days to save our planet from catastrophe.”
- 2013 The Guardian: The Arctic will be Ice Free in Two Years. “The release of a 50 gigaton of methane pulse” will destabilize the planet.
- 2013 The Guardian: US Navy Predicts Ice Free Arctic by 2016. “The US Navy’s department of Oceanography uses complex modeling to makes its forecast more accurate than others.
- 2014 John Kerry: “We have 500 days to Avoid Climate Chaos” discussed Sec of State John Kerry and French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabious at a joint meeting.
The above items are thanks to 50 Years of Failed Eco-pocalyptic Predictions.
The article has actual news clips and links to everyone of the above stories.- READ MORE
