Politics TV
‘Let Me Assault YOUR Reputation’ — MSNBC Panel Turns Into Dumpster Fire (VIDEO)
An MSNBC panel quickly deteriorated on Saturday after Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz and Democratic Senate candidate Richard Painter got into a heated dispute and began slinging accusations at each other.
The two panelists initially clashed over Dershowitz’s negative characterization of Robert Mueller, but the disagreement soon turned into personal attacks.
Dershowitz noted “two tragedies” with regard to the Mueller investigation. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
An MSNBC panel quickly deteriorated on Saturday after Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz and Democratic Senate candidate Richard Painter got into a heated dispute and began slinging accusati
The Daily Caller