‘Let It Burn’: Here’s How Critics Responded To The Fire At Trump Tower

On Monday, New York City firefighters descended on Trump Tower to extinguish a fire that broke out on the roof.

According to ABC News, “at around 7 a.m., about 70 firefighters rushed to the apex of the Fifth Avenue Trump Tower skyscraper at 57th Street in midtown Manhattan to put out the blaze.”

So, how did Trump’s critics on the Left respond to the news? Does that need any introduction at this point?

Too bad it's not a 5-alarm fire. Maybe next time. And maybe Trump will be in residence next time. — Astartiel Inanna 💭 'Innana/Astarte in a pastlife' (@Astartiel) January 8, 2018

Breaking: Flames still visible at top of Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/ubPYcESIIY — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) January 8, 2018

They're burning the evidence! Either that or Melania's burning Donald's suits. — Steve Masters (@masterstips) January 8, 2018

The chairman of Democrats for Trump reacted to repeated calls for the president’s impeachment and obstructionist behavior by members of his party.

“I think it’s Trump derangement,” former New York City Council President Andrew Stein said on “Fox & Friends.”

Ed Henry played video of Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) introducing articles of impeachment and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) telling a crowd that President Trump’s motives and actions “are contemptible.” – READ MORE

