Leslie Jones: ‘Burn Down This F**king Constitution’

Former Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones says people participating in the nationwide protests in response to the police involved death of George Floyd should focus on voting — saying, “burn down this fucking Constitution’ — rather than burning property.

This is how I feel! Hope y’all hear what I’m saying!! pic.twitter.com/BtAPtaUW1Q — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) June 1, 2020

“I love that you guys are protesting and see how quick you did it. But I’m gonna tell you, to get the fuck what you really want, we’re going to have to change the fucking system. And to change the system, we have to fucking vote,” Jones said, reflecting on her role in the 1992 Los Angeles riots and expressed admiration for protesters. “You want to burn down buildings? Burn down this fucking Constitution. And we do that by fucking lifting our voice, by fucking voting… That’s how we really show them.” – READ MORE

