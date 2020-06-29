Leo Terrell: Black Lives Matter is ‘profiting’ on a ‘false narrative’

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell joins “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Sunday night where he addresses his issues with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, saying the organization’s motivation is money and calling them “profiteers.”

“This is why Black Lives Matter is basically, in my opinion, the Al Sharpton of the 21st century. They’re profiteers. They are profiting on trying to give a narrative, a false narrative that is white racist cops, deaths destroying the black community,” Terrell told host Mark Levin.

“You point out Chicago. No presence walking through the neighborhood protesting to stop black-on-black crime. Al Sharpton goes to the George Floyd funeral. You use a funeral to launch a campaign speech attacking Donald Trump. I don’t see Al Sharpton in Chicago. That 3-year-old kid who was killed. You know why? Because it’s not profitable. There’s no money to be made.”

Terrell blasted the narrative that “systemic discrimination” was real, saying that a large portion of law enforcement meant well.

“And we talk about Chicago. You talk about Atlanta. You talk about Washington, D.C., and L.A., this big lie, Mark, of systemic discrimination. How can you have systemic discrimination in Chicago when the leadership of minority?” Terrell said. “I know systemic discrimination is, it does not exist. But yet this is the narrative that the Black Lives leadership portrays.”

“They don’t know what they’re talking about. This is not 1960. We don’t have Bull Connor and the German shepherds,” Terrell said. “This is 2020. I an African-American on your show. It’s not like it was 50 years ago. But Black Lives Matter and the Democratic leadership wants you to think it’s 1960. Well, I’m sick of that narrative.” – READ MORE

