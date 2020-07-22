Legally armed driver shoots, kills gunman to stop fatal shooting spree in Indiana

A legally armed man shot and killed a gunman in Brownsburg, Ind., this week after a fatal unprovoked shooting, saving a second victim’s life in the process.

The 22-year-old suspect, Joshua Christopher Hayes, allegedly attacked two men as they were working in the Brownsburg Cemetery Tuesday afternoon, Indianapolis-based WISH-TV reported.

Without provocation, Hayes allegedly chased 36-year-old worker Seth Robertson out into an intersection, where he shot and killed him, according to the station.

As Hayes was chasing the second cemetery worker, one of his bullets whizzed into the vehicle of an unidentified good Samaritan who was stopped at a red light near the intersection, injuring him, the Indianapolis Star reported.

That man stepped out of the car, returned fire with a legal weapon and fatally struck Hayes.

“This tragic event could have been much more disastrous,” Brownsburg Police Capt. Jennifer Barrett told WISH. “Victim three not only saved victim two’s life, but he saved potentially the lives of many others. Victim three did exactly what anybody would have wanted him to do at that scene that day.” – READ MORE

