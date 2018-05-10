Legalizing marijuana could lead to police K9 dogs being killed, Illinois official warns

An Illinois county official reportedly told a local paper that if the state legalizes marijuana, it may lead to the euthanasia of K-9s trained at seeking out the drug.

Chad Larner, who heads training at the K-9 Training Academy in Macon, reportedly made the comments to the Bloomington Pantagraph.

Larner reportedly told the paper that retraining the dogs would likely lead to “extreme abuse.”

“The biggest thing for law enforcement is, you’re going to have to replace all of your dogs,” Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett told the paper. “So to me, it’s a giant step forward for drug dealers, and it’s a giant step backwards for law enforcement and the residents of the community.”

Buffett told the paper that law enforcement would likely have to replace all of its dogs.

Illinois lawmakers are considering a proposal that would expand the use of medical marijuana to fight the state’s opioid crisis and make Illinois the 10th state to legalize the drug. The Senate bill would allow individuals who qualify for opioid prescriptions to apply for the state’s medical cannabis program, the Southern Illinoisan reported . – READ MORE

