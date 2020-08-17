Legal Experts Skeptical of NY AG’s Attempt to Dissolve NRA

Experts across the political spectrum are skeptical of New York attorney general Letitia James’s (D.) attempt to dissolve the NRA, with some liberals even calling the move “dangerous.”

Legal scholars told the Washington Free Beacon it was hard to see the massive gun-rights group being dissolved over James’s investigation into its finances. Cato Institute legal fellow Walter Olson said the case presented amounted to a Democrat attempting to shut down a key political opponent.

“Closing down opposition organizations, traditionally, was something that you heard of going on in strongman regimes and you did not have going on in the United States,” Olson said. “And that’s what she’s asking for is for: a major opposition organization to be closed down.”

James, whose office did not respond to a request for comment, accused NRA executives such as Wayne LaPierre of diverting tens of millions of dollars of NRA money toward personal expenses including luxury suits, flights on private jets, and tropical vacations. The accusations were first brought to light in 2019 during infighting at the organization. James described the spending by LaPierre and three other current or former NRA executives as “illegal, oppressive, and fraudulent” when she announced the suit on Aug. 6. – READ MORE

