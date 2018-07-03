Legal experts say Mueller team likely gained access to NRA tax filings: report

Legal experts say it’s likely special counsel Robert Mueller secretly gained access to the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) tax returns as part of the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to a McClatchy report.

Mueller’s team is reportedly looking into NRA donors with links to Russia and investigating whether some donors used the organization to illegally funnel foreign money to President Trump’s campaign.

The NRA spent $30 million in support of Trump’s campaign in the 2016 presidential race.

NRA officials maintain that the organization has not been contacted by the FBI, but legal experts told McClatchy that it would be “routine” for investigators to access the group’s tax filings through the IRS.

The tax filings would reveal the NRA’s “dark money” donors, whose names are hidden on public documents.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1