Legacy Media Silent as Biden DHS Tear-Gasses Antifa Rioters in Portland

Remember when federal officers with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) used tear gas on violent antifa rioters who set off fireworks at the federal courthouse in Portland? Legacy media outlets framed the issue as feds cracking down on “mostly peaceful protests.” A woke mob pressured The New York Times to retract Sen. Tom Cotton’s op-ed calling for law and order and got op-ed editor James Bennet to resign. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called federal agents “stormtroopers.”

The antifa riots in Portland have continued into this year. On Friday, Portland Police detained 100 rioters and arrested 17 of them. On Thursday, March 11, antifa rioters set fire to the federal courthouse and the DHS under Joe Biden used tear gas to disperse them. Riots also broke out in Los Angeles and Seattle over the weekend.

Yet the legacy media TV networks appear not to have noticed any of this. On Monday, Newsbusters reported that the ABC, CBS, and NBC evening newscasts devoted a grand total of zero seconds — yes, not one solitary second — to the riots in Portland. On Friday, however, Fox News’ Fox and Friends covered the March 11 attacks.

That evening, antifa agitators who gathered to protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) burned American flags, broke glass, and set fire to the plywood at the federal courthouse in Portland. Agitators clad in the trademark antifa black bloc spray-painted obscenities and the indigenous “Land Back” slogan. Earlier that day, antifa agitators had attempted to break into a Chase Bank, apparently in order to stop the funding of an oil pipeline. – READ MORE

