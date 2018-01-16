Lefty Twitter Becomes Outraged Over Trump’s Starburst Preferences

Twitter expressed outrage on Monday after the Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump only eats two different flavors of Starbursts, the box-shaped, fruit-flavored chewy candies:

President Trump and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) were alone in the presidential suite on Air Force One, flying east toward Washington in early October, when the president reached for a handful of Starbursts, the square-shaped candy fruit chews.

But instead of unwrapping all the treats, the president was careful to pluck out and eat two flavors: cherry and strawberry, McCarthy noticed.

“We’re there, having a little dessert, and he offers me some,” McCarthy recalled in an interview. “Just the red and the pink. A bit later, a couple of his aides saw me with those colors and told me, ‘Those are the president’s favorites.’ ”

Days later, the No. 2 Republican in the House — known for his relentless cultivation of political alliances — bought a plentiful supply of Starbursts and asked a staffer to sort through the pile, placing only those two flavors in a jar. McCarthy made sure his name was on the side of the gift, which was delivered to a grinning Trump, according to a White House official.

Some Twitter users quickly turned the conversation from candy to politics, castigating Trump for his Starburst preferences.

Our taxes are paying for an employee to sort thru Starburst candies to segregate all the pinks & reds for the narcissist in the WH. — Not a skittle (@Clancy_Dew) January 15, 2018

Using candy and picture-books, House Majority Leader McCarthy is becoming Trump's new best buddy https://t.co/706DhYEN3Z — Daily Kos (@dailykos) January 15, 2018

So kevin mccarthy is spending hard working #TaxPayer $'s on starburst for the monster. Good to know our tax dollars at work. — I'mSTILLWithHer (@stefsstuff) January 15, 2018

