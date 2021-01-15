Lefty Journos Falsely Claim Louie Gohmert Called for ‘Uprisings.’ He Was Quoting Pelosi

The Capitol riots should outrage all Americans, and President Donald Trump’s rhetoric played a role in riling up that crowd. Democrats are accusing Trump of inciting an “insurrection,” but many of us are old enough to remember this past summer when Democrats coddled Black Lives Matter and antifa rioters who destroyed black lives, black livelihoods, and black monuments. Some of us even remember way back in 2018, when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said, “I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country, and maybe there will be.”

In the debate over impeachment on Wednesday, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) quoted Pelosi’s words, arguing that if Congress impeaches Trump for “incitement of insurrection,” Democrats would not arguably fall afoul of that standard themselves.

Yet in an episode worthy of the Babylon Bee, left-leaning journalists accused Gohmert of encouraging “uprisings.” (Most of them later acknowledged the words belonged to Pelosi.)

“Louis Gohmert: ‘I don’t know why there aren’t more uprisings all over the country,’” Politico Managing Editor Blake Hounshell tweeted.

“Louie Gohmert on the House floor: ‘I just don’t even know why there aren’t more — aren’t uprisings all over the country, and maybe there will be,” tweeted Laura McGann, politics editor at Vox.

“Rep. Gohmert: ‘I don’t know why there aren’t more uprisings all over the country’ just days after a violent and deadly insurrection at the US Capitol,” tweeted Politico‘s Eugene Daniels. – READ MORE

