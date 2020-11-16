Leftists Violently Attack Trump Supporters In Nation’s Capital Following ‘MAGA March’

Left-wing extremists identified by journalists as being Black Lives Matter and Antifa violently attacked Trump supporters who were in Washington, D.C., on Saturday at a rally showing their support for President Donald Trump.

Videos posted online showed Trump supporters being sucker punched, kicked, shoved, and having their property stolen from them.

Journalist Andy Ngo wrote: “Graphic: A close-up angle of BLM rioters knocking a man unconscious who was leaving the #MillionMAGAMarch in DC earlier today. They also steal his phone when he’s on the ground.”

Graphic: A close-up angle of BLM rioters knocking a man unconscious who was leaving the #MillionMAGAMarch in DC earlier today. They also steal his phone when he’s on the ground. Video by @FromKalen. pic.twitter.com/cf7bnkpsCf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2020

Ngo tweeted another video showing additional context surrounding the incident, writing: “BLM-antifa thugs are running around and beating people on the streets in DC.” In the video, the man wearing the orange-striped jacket appears to have shoved another man to the ground. In the scuffle that followed, he was surrounded and eventually knocked in the side of the head, causing him to fall to the street, after which his cell phone looks to have been taken.- READ MORE

