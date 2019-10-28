Leftists Use 13-Year-Old Barron To Hit President Trump

On Sunday night, President Donald Trump attended Game five of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros in the wake of the announcement that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed in a U.S. raid.

Opponents of President Trump also found another way to hit Trump with regard to the baseball game, and it included his 13-year-old Barron.

Left-wing Twitter knocked the president for not bringing Barron to the Sunday night game, suggesting he’s a bad father.

“A Father not taking his son to a baseball game, let alone a World Series game, is perhaps the worst indictment of a ‘family man’ I’ve ever heard,” criticized Democratic politician Rob Anderson. “I have a feeling Trump could have gotten Barron a ticket, if he got tickets for Scalise and Gaetz.”

“Imagine being a kid and your dad takes Lindsey Graham to the World Series instead of you,” said Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko. This tweet similarly accumulated almost 33,000 likes. – READ MORE