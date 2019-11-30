Leftists: To Save The Planet, Stop Having Children. Pat Sajak Has A Hilarious Suggestion.

This week, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, 73, having taken notice of the unhinged climate alarmists on the Left who have decided to avoid having children in order to save the planet, offered his own hilarious solution for the problem. Sajak tweeted, “In order to save our planet, I’m asking everyone in America who’s 73-years-old or older to join me in pledging not to have any more children.”

In order to save our planet, I’m asking everyone in America who’s 73-years-old or older to join me in pledging not to have any more children. #SignThePledge — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) November 25, 2019

Sajak could have taken his pick of leftists who have embraced the idea of zero population growth to save Mother Earth. Just the other day, a 38-year-old man trumpeted his dedication to fighting climate change by doing something unusual: getting a vasectomy. Wes Siler, 38, wrote in OutsideOnline that once he got engaged to his fiancée in June 2018, he “started planning for the future. It wasn’t just my dog Wiley and me against the world anymore. All of a sudden, I started thinking ten to 20 or more years ahead.”

Siler asked "Is this a world we want to bring kids into? Is this a world it's responsible to bring kids into?" He noted that he and his fiancée "started talking about something we could do—for ourselves and to make a meaningful impact on the bigger problem. We could just forego the whole kid thing altogether." He added, "It might not be enough to save the polar bear, and it might not prevent the next Camp Fire, but this is the absolute biggest difference we can make. We need fewer humans, and getting there voluntarily will be an awful lot less painful than doing it with war, famine, and natural disaster.