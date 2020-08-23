Leftists Storm Suburbs, Shine Lights Into Homes While Screaming: ‘Out Of Your House, Into The Streets!’ (VIDEO)

Hundreds of far-left activists stormed a residential neighborhood in Portland, Oregon, on Friday night as they shined lights into people’s homes and screamed, “Out of your house, into the streets!”

Videographer BG On the Scene captured numerous videos of the night’s action, and identified those who were marching as Black Lives Matter protesters.

Residents on Portland’s north side are at their windows as the Black Lives Matter march makes its way through the neighborhood #Portland #PortlandProtests #PortlandProtesters pic.twitter.com/NfUglyO4aj — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 22, 2020

“Out of your house, into the streets!” The protesters are back out in the residential areas marching through and waking up the people of Portland #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/AT10DavdT1 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 22, 2020

Journalist Andy Ngo identified them as being part of antifa. The far-left activists wore black and carried shields, at least one of which could briefly be seen with a hammer and sickle symbol on it.

“Out of your house, into the streets!” the activists screamed as they marched through the residential neighborhood. They repeated the chant countless times throughout the area. – READ MORE

