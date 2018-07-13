Leftists Delighted as Racism Frame-Up Takes Down Pro-Anthem Founder of Papa John’s

Schnatter resigned as Papa John’s chairman Wednesday night after a media-generated “controversy” over his use of the n-word during a conference call in May, according to the New York Post.

The context of the call makes it crystal clear that Schnatter wasn’t using the word to directly disparage blacks — he was referring to the founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken when he said, “Colonel Sanders called blacks n******.”

But liberals sensed their chance and the news media struck hard. An article about the call originally published in Forbes led to a flurry of follow up stories that eventually forced Schnatter to issue a statement Wednesday declaring:

And leftists on social media raced to dance on his corporate grave.

It’s interesting how the folks that take issue with black athletes kneeling usually have racist tendencies. As soon as he made his kneeling stance public my Papa John’s account went… pic.twitter.com/eHOywB825W — ThatBoy_T (@TasoNkosi) July 12, 2018

Papa John should go sit on the porch and have iced tea with @PaulaDeen_HGTV and @RosanneBarr

Im sure they have plenty to talk about. — Huck L. Barry (@barry_huck) July 12, 2018

Another racist bites the dust. Next? — sweetsallysue (@sweetsallysue) July 12, 2018

And that last one, showing anthem protest instigator Colin Kaepernick winking at the news, makes the real motivation behind the “controversy” clear. – READ MORE

Papa John’s founder John Schnatter resigned as the company’s chairman on Wednesday night after fallout over his use of the n-word during a conference call.

The company released a statement that said the directors had accepted Schnatter’s resignation.

“Papa John’s will appoint a new Chairman in a couple of weeks,” the statement read.

Forbes reported earlier on Wednesday that Schnatter used the n-word on a conference call in May.

The call was specifically designed as a role-playing exercise to prevent future public-relations disasters.

“Colonel Sanders called blacks n—–s,” Schnatter said, before complaining that Sanders never faced public backlash.

READ MORE:

