Leftists charged in Lancaster rioting learn — to the tune of $1 million bail each — their antics don’t fly in Pennsylvania Dutch Country

A Pennsylvania judge threw ye olde book at nine fine people charged in connection to riots in Lancaster over the weekend — and alas none of them could scare up the cash to post bail, which was set for each at $1 million, the New York Post reported.

Twelve adults — Jamal Shariff Newman, 24; Barry Jones, 30; Frank Gaston, 43; Yoshua Dwayne Montague, 23; Matthew Modderman, 31; Talia Gessner, 18; Kathryn Patterson, 20; Taylor Enterline, 20; T-Jay Fry, 28; Dylan Davis, 28; Lee Alexander Wise, 29; Jessica Marie Lopez, 32 — face felony and misdemeanor charges, including arson, riot, institutional vandalism, and criminal conspiracy, the Post said, adding that Montague also faces a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.

A 16-year-old male also was arrested on charges of riot, disorderly conduct, possession of instruments of crime, possession of a small amount of marijuana, propulsion of missiles onto a roadway, and institutional vandalism, the paper added.

And with that, Magisterial District Judge Bruce A. Roth set bail for nine of the defendants — Newman, Jones, Montague, Modderman, Gessner, Patterson, Enterline, Fry, and Davis — at $1 million each, the Post said, adding that court records show all of them were unable to post the cash. – READ MORE

