True Pundit

Politics

Leftists Attack Trump For Smiling, Giving ‘Thumbs Up’ During Florida Hospital Visit

Posted on by
Share:

On Friday night, President Donald Trump visited a hospital that is currently treating students wounded in last week’s Parkland, Florida high school mass shooting. The President and First Lady Melania Trump spent 45 minutes speaking to victims, families, first responders, and the medical teams who treated Parkland victims.

But, as has become customary, leftists remained unsatisfied with Trump’s Presidential visit, taking to Twitter to express their deep disgust that the president had the nerve to visit victims, excoriating Trump for his “inaction” on gun control, and comparing him to President Obama who cried and hugged victims at a funeral service in Sandy Hook.

For the record, at least one first responder appreciated the visit. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Leftists Attack Trump For Smiling, Giving 'Thumbs Up' During Florida Hospital Visit
Leftists Attack Trump For Smiling, Giving 'Thumbs Up' During Florida Hospital Visit

On Friday night, President Donald Trump visited a hospital that is currently treating students wounded in last week's Parkland, Florida high school mass shooting.
Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: