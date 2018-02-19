Leftists Attack Trump For Smiling, Giving ‘Thumbs Up’ During Florida Hospital Visit

On Friday night, President Donald Trump visited a hospital that is currently treating students wounded in last week’s Parkland, Florida high school mass shooting. The President and First Lady Melania Trump spent 45 minutes speaking to victims, families, first responders, and the medical teams who treated Parkland victims.

Our entire Nation, w/one heavy heart, continues to pray for the victims & their families in Parkland, FL. To teachers, law enforcement, first responders & medical professionals who responded so bravely in the face of danger: We THANK YOU for your courage! https://t.co/3yJsrebZMG pic.twitter.com/ti791dENTy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2018

But, as has become customary, leftists remained unsatisfied with Trump’s Presidential visit, taking to Twitter to express their deep disgust that the president had the nerve to visit victims, excoriating Trump for his “inaction” on gun control, and comparing him to President Obama who cried and hugged victims at a funeral service in Sandy Hook.

Trump and Rubio are currently visiting patients at local hospitals in FL. If it were me or my kid in the hospital because of this tragedy, and they walked in, i’d punch them in the face before they had a chance to say “our thoughts and prayers are with you”. — Meli (@meli0708) February 16, 2018

Obama spent a lot of time w/ the families of those killed in mass shootings, but it's hard to find photos b/c he made a point to keep it private & not a photo op. Obama Picture:

•Orlando memorial

•Newtown memorial Trump Picture:

•Parkland hospital (thumbs up, big smile) pic.twitter.com/PTL78EL0q2 — 🌊ⒿⒶⓎ🇺🇸ⒷⓇⓄⓌⓃ🗽 (@TheMrJayBrown) February 18, 2018

For the record, at least one first responder appreciated the visit. – READ MORE

