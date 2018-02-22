Leftist Writer Thinks Black People Should Do This To Whites Who ‘Speak Out Of Turn’

Inspired by Marvel Comic flick “Black Panther,” leftist writer Damon Young suggested that minorities use a bizarre method from the comic’s fictional African nation Wakanda, barking at “problematic white dudes” who “speak out of turn,” to force their silence.

Really. Barking.

“One thing … we can and definitely should start doing is what M’Baku and his Que Dog Jabari tribe did when encountering a problematic white dude who was speaking when there was no ask or need or purpose for the thoughts and opinions of problematic white dudes,” wrote Young at The Root. “Bark.”

The bark should be “targeted,” “overpowering” and “drowning,” he explained. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *