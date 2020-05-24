Leftist Writer: Even If Biden ‘Boiled Babies And Ate Them,’ He Would Get My Vote

In a May 20 column for The Nation, writer Katha Pollitt stated that she would “vote for Joe Biden if he boiled babies and ate them.”

The primary angle of the article by Pollitt appears to be to discredit Tara Reade, the former Biden staffer who has accused the presumptive Democratic nominee of sexually assaulting her in 1993.

“I would vote for Joe Biden if he boiled babies and ate them,” Pollitt admits at the top of the piece. “He wasn’t my candidate, but taking back the White House is that important.”

She continues, writing that another term for President Trump would mean a takeover by “religious fanatics, gun nuts, and know-nothings,” among other things. Near the end of the piece, Pollitt writes that even if one believes Tara Reade, whose case Pollitt claims is diminishing, “you should vote for Joe Biden if he is the nominee.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --