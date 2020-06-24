Leftist protesters beat up 60-year-old ‘gay progressive’ state senator: ‘Sad thing I’m on their side’ (VIDEO)

Protesters outside the Wisconsin Capitol in Madison smashed windows at the statehouse, tore down statues, and beat up Democratic state Sen. Tim Carpenter who was observing them overnight Tuesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Carpenter, 60, told the Washington Post the violence “has got to stop before someone gets killed. Sad thing I’m on their side for peaceful demonstrations — am a Gay Progressive Dem Senator served 36 years in the legislature.”

I took this pic- it got me assaulted & beat up. Punched/kicked in the head, neck, ribs. Maybe concussion, socked in left eye is little blurry, sore neck & ribs. 8-10 people attacked me. Innocent people are going to get killed. Capitol locked- stuck in office.Stop violence nowPlz! pic.twitter.com/Zw2hdfYG66 — Tim Carpenter (@TimCarpenterMKE) June 24, 2020

He also posted video on Twitter showing protesters charging at him — after which WKOW-TV staffer Lance Vesser tweeted that Carpenter said he was assaulted and then collapsed – READ MORE

