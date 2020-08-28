Leftist PBS Journalist Slams Young Paralyzed GOP Candidate Standing At RNC To Recite Pledge Of Allegiance

Madison Cawthorn, 25, the young GOP candidate for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, spoke Wednesday at the Republican National Convention from his wheelchair, as he has been paralyzed since the age of 18 from a car accident. At the end of his speech, Cawthorn, with the help of two men on either side of him, slowly rose to his feet to recite a brief portion of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Cawthorn standing to recite the Pledge was enough for PBS journalist Yamiche Alcindor to criticize him on Twitter, writing, “Madison Cawthorn made it a point to stand, suggesting that all Americans to (sic) should stand during the pledge of allegiance & national anthem. It was a direct rebuke of actions by ppl — including black athletes who are currently sitting out games — protesting police brutality.”

Cawthorn began by mentioning the terrible car accident that robbed him of the use of his legs, saying, “Instantly, my hopes and dreams were seemingly destroyed. I was given a 1% chance of surviving. But thanks to the power of prayer, a very loving community, and many skilled doctors, I made it.”

“My accident has given me new eyes to see and new ears to hear. God protected my mind and my ability to speak, so I say to people who feel forgotten, ignored, and invisible: I see you. I hear you,” Cawthorn stated. – READ MORE

