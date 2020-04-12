Leftist Michael Moore Says ‘White Men Have A Big Responsibility To Make Amends For The Trump Era’

On Thursday, far-left documentarian Michael Moore said white men are to blame for the rise of President Donald Trump, claiming on his podcast that they have to “make amends” for his administration.

“Men — especially white men have a big responsibility to make amends for the Trump era,” Moore said. “Those amends will happen. People will see the error of their ways.”

Apparently Moore isn’t recalling that in 2016 Trump won 52 percent of white women votes and 52 percent of the overall male vote.

So it’s definitely not just men!

Moore, typical of the race-obsessed left, also said that white men being dominant as a national demographic and in elections will end soon.

“They will be the minority,” Moore said. “They’re already the minority.” – READ MORE

