Leftist Lunacy: PETA Forces Iconic Animal Crackers Box To Change

PETA’s latest “noble” crusade targeted animal crackers. A children’s snack. A children’s snack that, ironically, kids can eat instead of that delicious red meat PETA finds so deplorable.

This is what the Barnum’s Animals Crackers box has looked like for over 100 years.

Nabisco's animal crackers to break out of their cages in new box design after pressure from PETA. https://t.co/crVAll6Ubo — The Associated Press (@AP) August 21, 2018

Mondelez International, the parent company of Nabisco, has officially caved into the pressure from PETA to release the animals from the cages on the iconic box.

Considering that the crackers are named after P.T. Barnum and his namesake circus, it’s little surprise PETA is so vehemently opposed to the box design. PETA has been spending the better part of 30 years combating circuses and what the group perceives to be the exploitation of animals for the entertainment of humans. Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey circuses closed in 2017 due to slow ticket sales, with many saying the flashpoint was when elephants were removed from the acts in 2016.

“Given the egregious cruelty inherent in circuses that use animals and the public’s swelling opposition to the exploitation of animals used for entertainment, we urge Nabisco to update its packaging in order to show animals who are free to roam in their natural habitats,” PETA said in its complaint. – READ MORE

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals announced a billboard campaign Friday calling for Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, to be deported from the U.S. for his interest in hunting.

PETA, known for flashy and inventive public relations stunts, was hoping to glom on to the attention being paid to the immigration debate with its attack. The organization said it would run the billboards in the Texas towns of El Paso and Laredo.

PETA signaled solidarity with illegal immigrants surging into the U.S., saying they are asylum-seekers and should be more welcome than the president’s own children.

“While people are fleeing to the U.S. to escape violence, over-privileged, callous, cheating louts like Donald Trump Jr.are flying overseas to gun down living, feeling beings just for fun,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in announcing the campaign. “PETA’s border ad is a reminder that kindness is a virtue and that Central America doesn’t hold all the cards when it comes to mean behavior.” – READ MORE