Leftist Guggenheim Curator Dumps On Trump

The leftist curator of the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, Nancy Spector, responded to the Presidential Family’s request to loan out the van Gogh “Landscape With Snow” by suggesting another piece she said might better fit President’s Trump’s tastes: a golden toilet, the finest of the porcelain thrones.

For those unfamiliar with presidential art-borrowing practices, requests such as this are apparently fairly common. As The Washington Post recalls, “The Smithsonian loaned the Kennedys a Eugène Delacroix painting, ‘The Smoker.’ The Obamas preferred abstract art, choosing works by Mark Rothko and Jasper Johns.”

The Curator denied the request for the post-impressionist painting that depicts a man in a black hat walking on a trail in Arles, France, with his dog. Instead, she suggested loaning the president an 18-Karat gold, functioning toilet that was once displayed — and available for use — in one of the Guggenheims’ public restrooms.

The artist “would like to offer it to the White House for a long-term loan,” Spector said in her offer via email. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Donald Trump departed the White House in Marine One on a quiet night in the nation’s capitol late Wednesday night. About 10 hours later he arrived in Davos, Switzerland surrounded by snow and the photos are downright incredible.

The president and many of the other world leaders have gathered in Davos for the World Economic Forum. Trump will meet with several of the leaders in attendance on Thursday before delivering a speech at the forum on Friday. – READ MORE