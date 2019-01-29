Lefties Threaten To Boycott Starbucks If Former CEO Runs For President

Where will they write their screenplays?

Over the weekend, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announced he is “seriously considering” a run for president as an Independent in 2020.

I love our country, and I am seriously considering running for president as a centrist independent. — Howard Schultz (@HowardSchultz) January 28, 2019

Schultz said the same in an interview with “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday night.

Schultz’s remarks about potentially running for president were not received well by the Left, which hopes to unseat President Donald Trump and believes an Independent such as Schultz could siphon off votes from the eventual Democratic nominee.

In response to Schultz’s flirtation with a presidential candidacy, many on the Left suggested boycotting the coffee chain until the former CEO calls off his run.

Neera Tanden, the president of the left-wing Center for American Progress, said she would start a boycott against Starbucks because Schultz’s run “will help Trump win.”

"Vanity projects that help destroy democracy are disgusting. If he enters the race, I will start a Starbucks boycott because I'm not giving a penny that will end up in the election coffers of a guy who will help Trump win," Tanden tweeted.