Left-Wing Young Turks Refuses to Recognize Employees’ Union

The Young Turks, a left-wing and pro-Bernie Sanders YouTube network, is refusing to recognize its employees’ new labor union.

A week after TYT Union was formed to represent production and post-production workers at the popular liberal channel, the group announced that company leadership had refused voluntary recognition of the union. The refusal, which comes after Sanders proposed penalizing companies that refuse to recognize unions, is the latest instance of a left-leaning news outlet resisting unionization among its employees.

When we announced our decision to go union with @IATSE over a week ago, we had hoped @TheYoungTurks would respect our choice and voluntarily recognize our union. We are dismayed to report that they have refused. #TYTlive — TYTUnion (@TYTUnion) February 21, 2020

“This is a disappointing decision from an organization that presents itself as progressive,” the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), the parent organization of TYT Union, tweeted. “Join us in telling to respect their so-called principles and respect their workers!”

Boasting over 200 million views a month, TYT is one of the most popular media voices in the leftist wing of the Democratic Party. Both of its cohosts endorsed Sanders, who supports legislation that would automatically grant their employees the recognition TYT has withheld. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --