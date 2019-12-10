Left-wing group bails out man accused of shoving 3-year-old boy’s head into his crotch. Later he’s arrested for groping 8-year-old girl.

Luis Olivo was arrested in October following an incident in a Queens, New York, laundromat in which surveillance video allegedly showed him talking to a 3-year-old boy and passing a balloon back and forth before grabbing the boy’s head and shoving it into his crotch, the New York Post reported, citing a criminal complaint.

Olivio was charged only with a misdemeanor — endangering the welfare of a child — the Queens Chronicle reported.

The Bronx Freedom Fund — whose “envisions a society that humanizes instead of criminalizes” — posted $2,000 bail for the 63-year-old, whose last known address was a homeless shelter, and Olivo was set free Nov. 4, the Post said.

He was due back in court Nov. 8 but failed to appear, a spokeswoman for the Queens district attorney

Well, Olivo was arrested again Sunday for allegedly molesting an 8-year-old girl inside a shopping mall in Queens, the Post reported. An eyewitness told police he saw Olivo stick his hand under the girl’s skirt and grope her, the Post added, citing court papers.

The girl also said Olivo took her hand and put it on his crotch under his jacket “so that no one would see” and “repeatedly tried to kiss her,” the Post said, citing court papers. – READ MORE