Left-wing Google Employees Urge Company to Disavow CPAC Over ‘Ethno Nationalism,’ ‘Hate’

Left-wing employees at Google are pressuring the company to disavow their sponsorship of CPAC 2018. In a petition to management, the employees smear the conservative conference as a platform for “hate,” “xenophobia,” “sexism” and “ethno-nationalism,” among other alleged ills, citing points from Never Trumpers to back up their arguments.

The petition acknowledges that Google has to “reach out across the political spectrum” to “influence policy,” but in the same breath urge the company to retroactively distance themselves from this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), of which they were a major sponsor.

“We believe that Google has no business sponsoring conferences which host organizations and individuals that promote hateful, ethno-nationalist, sexist, xenophobic, racist, racist or reactionary views,” wrote the Googlers in a petition to management.

The petition was promoted by “Yes at Google,” the company’s official mailing list for social justice causes. Breitbart News has seen screenshots of the petition, and have transcribed parts of them below. – READ MORE

