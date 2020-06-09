Left-wing Chicago mayor says law-abiding gun owners shouldn’t use guns for self-defense amid rioting: ‘If there’s a problem, call 911’

Chicago’s far-left Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot was asked earlier this week for her reaction to residents “taking matters into their own hands” in order to “protect their communities” amid the rioting over George Floyd’s death.

“Obviously we’re aware of the fact that Illinois is a concealed carry state, and that many people have weapons at their disposal in their homes and their businesses,” Lightfoot responded. “Do not take matters into your own hands. Call the police.”

She added that “tragedy” happens when people pick up guns as if they were police officers — and oddly cited the Ahmaud Arbery killing in Georgia, which had nothing to with self-defense against attackers and rioters.

"Do not pick up arms and try to be the police. If there's a problem, call 911. We will respond," Lightfoot said before adding, "I urge people to show strength and do not take matters into your own hands."

