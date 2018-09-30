    True Pundit

    Left Turns to Homophobia to Attack Lindsey Graham: ‘Closeted Idiot’

    Following Lindsey Graham’s Passionate Defense Of Judge Brett Kavanaugh This Week, Many On The Left Took To Making Homophobic Attacks Against Graham.

    Rosie O’Donnell started the hate train Wednesday, calling Graham a “closeted idiot” after Graham sent a tweet defending Kavanaugh.

    “I very much believe in allowing people to be heard. But I am not going to be played, and I’m not going to have my intelligence insulted by the Michael Avenattis of the world. I will not be a participant in wholesale character assassination that defies credibility,” Graham tweeted.

    Rosie O’Donnell replied, “fuck u u closeted idiot – this is the patriarchy exposed – this is reality deal with it !!#NoKavanaughConfirmation #NotMyPresident

    “Comedian and far-left activist Kathy Griffin also joined in on the gay-bashing, tweeting on Thursday referring to Graham as a “she” and calling him “Miss Lindsey Graham.” – READ  MORE

    Protesters followed Sen. Lindsey Graham through the Senate building while shouting at him after Thursday’s Kavanaugh hearing, making his interview with Fox News difficult to decipher. The Senate has been replete with loud, angry leftist protesters since the Kavanaugh nomination began.

    Graham had a message for the protesters on Friday morning, tweeting, “These people can yell all they want to. Doesn’t matter. I believe Judge Kavanaugh and thought what they did to Judge Kavanaugh was despicable.” – READ MORE

    During Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Senator Lindsay Graham (R-SC) sharply criticized Democrats for their handling of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations, telling them, “Boy, you all want power. God, I hope you never get it. I hope the American people can see through this sham, that you knew about it and you held it. You had no intention of protecting Dr. Ford.” He also warned Republicans, “if you vote no, you’re legitimizing the most despicable thing I have seen in my time in politics.”

    Graham said, “If you wanted an FBI investigation, you could have come to us. What you want to do is destroy this guy’s life, hold this seat open, and hope you win in 2020. You’ve said that, not me. … This is the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics. And if you really wanted to know the truth, you sure as hell wouldn’t have done what you’ve done to this guy.” – READ MORE

    Following Lindsey Graham's passionate defense of Brett Kavanaugh this week, many on the left took to making homophobic attacks against Graham.

