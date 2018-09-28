Left Mocks Brett Kavanaugh for Crying: ‘Fake,’ ‘Unhinged,’ ‘Too Emotional’

A Wide Range Of Liberal Journalists, Actors, And Left-wing Activists Mocked Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s Tearful Defense Before The Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday Against An Allegation Of Sexual Assault Brought Forth By California Psychology Professor Christine Blasey Ford.

Kavanaugh now crying pity-tears for himself. — Erica C. Barnett (@ericacbarnett) September 27, 2018

This red-faced, petulant, belligerent rant against "left wing opposition" isn't exactly helping Kavanaugh's case. Sounds like a spoiled brat crying over not being treated specially enough. Isn't he supposed to be wise, stately, and venerable?? #KavanaughHearings — Joan K. Smith (@wassilyk) September 27, 2018

Holy shit, Kavanaugh is melting like The Wicked Witch Of The West!! #KanavaughHearings — Carlos Alazraqui (@carlosalazraqui) September 27, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh broke down crying when he talked about having to lie to his young daughter about trying to rape a girl barely older than she is now. — 🎩Martin Cizmar (@martincizmar) September 27, 2018

You can almost see Kavanaugh realize he's gotten too angry so he should probably start fake-crying about his dad. — Rebecca Pahle (@RebeccaPahle) September 27, 2018

Cry me a river Kavanaugh. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 27, 2018

A death rattle of angry, entitled masculinity. Nothing but indignant and sentimental self-regard. Is he going to explain, at any point, what her motive is meant to be? #KavanaughHearings — Sam Parker (@samparkercouk) September 27, 2018

It #kavanaugh is confirmed after this temper tantrum, I hope the women on the court use his partisan vitriol to force him to recuse himself as much as possible. All kinds of bias and conflict of interest have been revealed. — Mari Brighe (@MariBrighe) September 27, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh sounds quite enraged. Tears are a bit dramatic. Is this job worth hanging on too so badly? — Waihiga Mwaura (@WaihigaMwaura) September 27, 2018

Which rich white privileged white man put on a better show for the cameras in the last week: Mark Cuban or Brett Kavanaugh? — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) September 27, 2018

Kavanaugh’s emotional opening statement condemned Democratic lawmakers for a “search and destroy” campaign against his nomination, choking up and weeping while talking about the effect of the salacious allegations on his family.- READ MORE

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford’s testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an “attractive, good witness,” however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh’s odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford’s case. He stands at 74% as of this writing. – READ MORE