Left Blasts Jeff Sessions for ‘Anglo-American’ Reference That Barack Obama Also Used

Democrats and their left-wing allies blasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday for making reference to the “Anglo-American” legal tradition, which they construed as racist.

The problem: not only was the reference factually accurate, but it was the same reference that former President Barack Obama had made frequently throughout his career.

The fact that the American legal system evolved from an Anglo-American tradition — as well as Judeo-Christian principles — is entirely accurate and not even controversial among legal scholars.

Here’s then-Senator Obama using the term “Anglo-American” as correctly and appropriately as Sessions did, in a speech from 2006. We must not consent to lose our language at the behest of the historically illiterate. https://t.co/Oc6JCM9GRY pic.twitter.com/EDx1TSfRrm — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 12, 2018

And, as National Review Online editor Charles C. W. Cooke noted, Obama himself used the reference as well – READ MORE

The Justice Department pushed back strongly Monday after critics, including some in the media, claimed Attorney General Jeff Sessions used racist language when he addressed a group of sheriffs.

Sessions told the National Sheriffs Association, “The office of sheriff is a critical part of the Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement.”

The “Anglo-American heritage” part of Sessions’ comment caught the eye of writers at a number of media outlets. Newsweek headlined a story with “Jeff Sessions faces fresh racism charge after praising ‘Anglo-American Heritage’ of law enforcement.”

There was even more outrage on social media. Time magazine national correspondent Charlotte Alter tweeted that Sessions’ statement was proof that “our justice system is rooted in white supremacy.”

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, tweeted that the remarks were “a dog whistle” and “appalling,” while actress Alyssa Milano said that Sessions should be “fired immediately.” – READ MORE

Comedian and Hulu talk show host Sarah Silverman took to Twitter Tuesday and viciously attacked Attorney General Jeff Sessions over his use of the term “Anglo-American” on Monday while speaking to a conference of the National Sheriffs’ Association.

“He’s a racist cunt (no offense to cunts),” Silverman tweeted, linking to a video of Sessions’s speech.

He’s a racist cunt (no offense to cunts) https://t.co/nAAOiqwK9L — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 13, 2018

“The office of sheriff is a critical part of the Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement,” Sessions said, igniting a flurry of invective and charges of racism from many leftist activists and elite media personalities.- READ MORE