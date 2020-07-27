LeBron On Black Lives Matter: ‘In America … There Ain’t Been No Damn Movement For Us’

After his Los Angeles Lakers played against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday in an exhibition game, LeBron James spoke about Black Lives Matter, insisting, “When you’re black, it’s not a movement. It’s a lifestyle,” adding, “I don’t like the word ‘movement’ because, unfortunately, in America and in society, there ain’t been no damn movement for us.”

In November 2018, Forbes estimated James’ worth at $450 million, adding, “His career playing salary of $270 million, including this season, is tops among active players and has him fourth all-time behind Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.”

James stated, “It’s just heartbreaking. You guys don’t understand. Unless you’re a person of color, you guys don’t understand. I understand you might feel for us. But you will never truly understand what it is to be black in America.”

He continued, “A lot of people kind of use this analogy, talking about Black Lives Matter as a movement. It’s not a movement. When you’re black, it’s not a movement. It’s a lifestyle. We sit here and say it’s a movement, and, OK, how long is this movement going to last? ‘Don’t stop the movement.’ No, this is a walk of life. When you wake up and you’re Black, that is what it is. It shouldn’t be a movement. It should be a lifestyle. This is who we are. … I don’t like the word ‘movement’ because, unfortunately, in America and in society, there ain’t been no damn movement for us. There ain’t been no movement,” as ESPN reported. – READ MORE

