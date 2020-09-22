LeBron James Suggests Black Votes Don’t Count In America: ‘We’ve Seen Our Voices Be Muted Our Whole Lives’

NBA superstar LeBron James claims that the votes of black people do not “matter” in America, noting that he’s seen “recounts,” an apparent suggestion that black votes have been intentionally voided in his lifetime.

“Black people in the community don’t believe that their vote matters,” James said, explaining why he was apathetic about voting when he was younger.

“We grow up and don’t think that our vote actually matters. It doesn’t,” he emphasized. “We’ve seen recounts before. We’ve seen our voices be muted our whole lives.”

James’ feelings on the apparent disenfranchisement of black voters sparked the athlete to found an organization called “More Than A Vote,” which includes an emphasis on giving voting rights to felons. – READ MORE

