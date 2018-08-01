LeBron James Says Trump Is Using Sports To Divide the Nation (VIDEO)

NBA legend LeBron James is earning praise off the court for working in conjunction with his hometown school district to create a unique elementary school for at-risk students.

In addition to speaking out about the importance of education, he has also made several public statements about the social implications he sees in Trump-era America.

During a recent CNN interview that touched on both topics, James told host Don Lemon that he believes President Donald Trump is attempting to “divide” the nation, specifically through sports-related rhetoric.

“What I’ve noticed over the past few months (is) he’s kind of used sports to kind of divide us,” he said. “And that’s something that I can’t relate to.”

LeBron James: "This race thing is taking over" as Donald Trump uses sports "to divide us." ➡️ https://t.co/zK8bkQJ52x 🎥: @CNN pic.twitter.com/toqxKIKuyu — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 31, 2018

When Lemon pressed him to address the possibility that he would seek public office after he retires, James remained coy until the host presented a hypothetical scenario in which “Trump’s going to win” unless he runs.

“Well, in that case I may,” James replied. “I believe there’s someone else out there. I hope.”– READ MORE

Los Angeles Lakers Superstar Lebron James Told Cnn’s Don Lemon On Monday That He Sometimes Feels Like The Country Under President Donald Trump Is “going Back To Places Of… Some Kind Of Slavery Or Jim Crow.”

Lemon asked the three-time NBA champion who has appeared in the last eight NBA Finals if he ever looks around and gets “down and depressed” when he “see’s what’s happening in the country” or thinks “we’re going backwards.”

James replied: Yes. Absolutely. I mean, that is human nature. There is no way that you can look at certain things and not feel like, why are we not pushing forward? You know, for me, as one of the leaders of America or one of the leaders of my community, it’s my responsibility to kind a stay as positive as I can and continue to let people know that we can go further up and not down even though sometimes we do feel like we’re going backwards and even though we feel like we are going back to places of—some kind of slavery or Jim Crow and things of that nature, you don’t—you just want to kind of continue to move forward and I think it is very important for all of us. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1