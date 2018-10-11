LeBron James: ‘My 14 and 11 year olds drink wine’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, California — Former Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James made headlines for something other than basketball when he spokes to reporters in Los Angeles Tuesday.

https://twitter.com/NBANews/status/1049917634626621441

When asked about what pop culture he picks up from his younger Los Angeles Lakers teammates, he talked about his kids and allowing them to drink.

“Everything that they (his teammates) listen to these days, my 14-year-old and my 11-year-old, they watch too,” James said.

“I got very mature 14 and 11 year olds. My 14 and 11 year olds drink wine,” he said. “That’s how mature they are.”- READ MORE

Nba Star And Gun Control Proponent Lebron James Is Critical Of Private Citizens Carrying Guns For Self-defense, But Employs “at Least 10 Armed Security Personnel” At His Home For Defense Of Himself And His Family.

But LeBron is fine with being surrounded by guns for defense of himself and his family. TMZ reports that news of a burglaries of “more than 24 homes of the rich and famous” in Los Angeles has led LeBron to fortify his dwelling. This fortification includes “at least 10 armed security personnel at the home — including off-duty police officers.”

Celebrity gun control advocate Kim Kardashian modeled this same kind of hypocrisy after being robbed in Paris in 2016. TMZ reported Kardashian “met with some ex-special force members from the Israeli army, ex-CIA agents as well as former Secret Service members” after the robbery occurred and hired an unspecified number of former Secret Service agents as part of the effort to “[amp] up her security to Presidential levels.” – READ MORE