LeBron James: “I Mean Too Much to Society to Not Share My Political Views”

Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player LeBron James, a liberal loudmouth who yaps a lot yet rarely says anything meaningful and substantive, has again demonstrated why what he says or claims should always be taken with an entire shaker of salt.

During an interview with the media this weekend at the Los Angeles Convention Center, he responded to criticism from conservatives who believe he and other NBA players should “shut up” (regarding politics) by arrogantly proclaiming that he “mean(s) too much to society” to be quiet.

“We will definitely not shut up and dribble. I will definitely not do that. I mean too much to society, I mean too much to the youth, I mean too much to so many kids that feel like they don’t have a way out and they need someone to help lead them out of the situation they’re in,” he said, as reported by The Washington Post.– READ MORE

