At Least 18 Classified Emails Found On Anthony Weiner’s Laptop

Disgraced congressman Anthony Weiner often used his computer to pursue underage girls. He’s now in prison for sending sexually explicit messages to a 15-year-old girl.

No shocker there, right? Congress is full of despicable people. But Weiner just happens to be married (at least for a little while longer) to Huma Abedin, who is Hillary Clinton’s top aide. Abedin worked with Clinton throughout her stint as Secretary of State, and was one of several staffers using a secret email server Clinton deployed during her tenure.

For some reason, classified emails were found on Weiner’s laptop.

“Judicial Watch revealed today that there are at least 18 classified emails in the 798 documents recently produced by the State Department from the FBI’s investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s elicit email system. The emails were found on the laptop of Anthony Weiner, who is the estranged husband of former Clinton aide Huma Abedin,” the government watchdog group reported on Thursday. – READ MORE

