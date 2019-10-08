Leaked Slides Show 84% Of Women Failing Army Fitness Test; Official Responds

Leaked slides of Army physical fitness testing results went viral after being posted by an Army-centered Facebook group. The figures show that a stunning 84% of women who’ve taken the new Army Combat Fitness Test have failed, whereas 70% of men have passed.

However, according to Army Times, officials involved in collecting data for the new test claim the slides are not “official documents” from the Center for Initial Military Training.

“US Army W.T.F!” exclaimed Moments. Moments posted the data, maintains that the slides “were used to brief the secretary of the Army and chief of staff,” Army Times reported. The group, founded in 2010, frequently posts Army-related news and entertainment and informs the public about veterans in need.

“[O]ver the last year, the Army has been preparing for the ACFT. Part of the preparation was fielding the proposed events and standards to various units to gauge the events. One of the Army’s premier Corps conducted testing of 11 Battalions, which equaled to 3,206 Soldiers being tested,” the group posted, captioning the figures. “Those 11 Battalions were a mixture of Operational, Operational Support, and Force Sustainment. That meant that the individuals tested had varied backgrounds to include infantry, cavalry, engineers, military intelligence, military police, sustainers, and various others.” – READ MORE